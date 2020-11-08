Harry and Meghan's 'personal' Remembrance Sunday visit at LA cemetery

Prince Harry and Meghan have taken part in their own Remembrance Day commemoration.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were at the Cenotaph this time last year with the rest of the Royal Family, have since quit their roles as working Royals and moved to California.

The couple chose to mark the occasion at the Los Angeles National Cemetery 90 miles from their new home in Santa Barbara.

Prince Harry has a strong bond with current and past serving members of the military following his own ten-year service in the British Army.

He is known to regret having to leave his ceremonial roles connected to the military and veterans following his decision to step down from his role as a working member of the Royal Family in January.

Harry and Meghan paid their respects. Credit: Lee Morgan

The Duke and Duchess laid flowers picked from their own garden to lay at the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers, one who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery.

Prince Harry also laid a wreath next to a memorial at which the inscribed words read: “ “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country.”

Harry wrote in his message: “To all of those who have served, and are serving. Thank you.”

The images were taken by a professional photographer, Lee Morgan, on behalf of Harry and Meghan and released to ITV News by their office.

Neither the Queen’s grandson, Prince Harry, nor her son Prince Andrew, were at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph this year because they have both quit their roles since the last event in 2019.