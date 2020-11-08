Queen leads nation in scaled-back Remembrance Sunday events

The Queen has led the nation in marking Remembrance Sunday, as people around the UK privately paid their respects at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 94-year-old monarch was joined by family members, members of the military and veterans, and the prime minister in commemorating the nation’s war dead at the scaled-back service at the Cenotaph in London.

Around 150 personnel from the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force were on parade, with musicians from all three services playing traditional music for the service, including the Last Post played by Buglers of the Royal Marines.

Princes Charles, William and Edward, and Princess Anne laid wreaths at the ceremony which saw attendees required to observe social distancing.

Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to those lost in conflict. Credit: PA

The public were unable to attend this year, with the event taking place during a second national lockdown in England, and were instead encouraged to take part in the two-minute silence at 11am at home.

In other years, Whitehall is usually packed with thousands of veterans and military, but on Sunday less than 30 veterans were in attendance.

The Queen watched the memorial service from a balcony at the Foreign Office. Credit: PA

The Queen, dressed in a black hat and coat, looked on from a balcony with Lady-in-Waiting Susan Rhodes at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building, as Charles laid a wreath on her behalf.

The Prince of Wales laid a wreath on behalf of the Queen. Credit: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall looked on from a separate balcony, while the Countess of Wessex and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were on a third balcony.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph Credit: PA

The Duke of York did not take part in the event, having stepped down from official royal duties following fierce criticism after his Panorama interview about his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Boris Johnson was joined by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, and former prime ministers Sir John Major, Tony Blair, David Cameron and Theresa May.

The Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as a working member of the royal family and now lives in California, was not at the ceremony but spoke about what serving his country means to him.

In a podcast to mark Remembrance Sunday, Harry, who spent 10 years in the armed forces, said: “Being able to wear my uniform, being able to stand up in service of one’s country, these are amongst the greatest honours there are in life.

“To me, the uniform is a symbol of something much bigger, it’s symbolic of our commitment to protecting our country, as well as protecting our values.

“These values are put in action through service, and service is what happens in the quiet and in the chaos.”

In a brief ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday, the Queen commemorated the 100th anniversary of the interment of the Unknown Warrior, who represents the First World War soldiers whose place of death is not known or whose remains are unidentified.

The 94-year-old monarch had requested the service – her first public engagement in London since March – after she was advised not to attend an abbey service marking the warrior’s centenary next week, which the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are expected to join on November 11, Armistice Day.

A commemorative event was also held at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire where veterans paid their respects to the fallen.

Chaplains, veterans and soldiers at the National Memorial Arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire. Credit: PA

Reverend Vic Van Den Bergh, the arboretum’s honorary chaplain, addressed about 200 people as he paid tribute “to those whose memory we cherish and those whose names we will never know”.

He said: “We remember those who left never to return.

“Those who returned with body or mind damaged.

“Those who returned superficially intact, back into the arms of family and friends waiting at home.

“For such is the price of war.”

The Act of Remembrance from the Armed Forces Memorial was broadcast via Facebook and YouTube Credit: PA

Another small event was held at the Tommy statue which commemorates World War I soldiers, in Seaham, County Durham.

Paying tribute at the Tommy statue Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff, said some veterans might find Remembrance Sunday a lonely experience this year due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place.

Sir Nick told the BBC One’s Andrew Marr Show the guidelines would be “particularly tough on our veterans”, adding: “They traditionally have had the opportunity to get together and talk about their memories and their reflections, but equally to strut their stuff.”

Merchant Navy veteran Bill Bennett, 94, wears his medals whilst at his home in Kidderminster, during the two-minute silence Credit: PA

Vice-Marshal Chris Elliot, controller of the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “Services across the UK will sadly look and feel very different this year but what’s important is the significance of Remembrance Sunday has not changed.

“Today remains a poignant reminder to reflect on the bravery and sacrifice of all those who served.

“The tenacity and comradery of previous generations in their struggles should serve as an inspiration to us all as we deal with new challenges Covid-19 presents.

“It should also remind us of the great debt we owe to our veterans, to keep their memories alive.”