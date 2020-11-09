Covid: 194 new deaths reported as cases increase by 21,350

A further 194 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK total to 49,238.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths when Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 65,000 deaths involving coronavirus in the UK.

According to government figures, as of 9am on Sunday, there have been a further 21,350 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to more than 1.2 million.

England

In England, a further 175 deaths have been reported - taking the total to 43,366.

Cases rose by 19,036, putting the new overall figure to 1,034,708.

Scotland

The death toll in Scotland rose by one to 3,040, according to Public Health Scotland.

This figure rose along with the number of cases, which now stands at 74,355 after 912 new positive tests were reported.

Wales

In Wales, eight new deaths have been registered, which takes the toll up to 2,041.

There are 60,912 cases of the virus in the country, 931 of which were reported in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health for Northern Ireland said: "471 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 10 deaths have been reported."