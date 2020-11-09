More than half a million rapid coronavirus tests will be sent out to local public health leaders this week to help detect asymptomatic cases, the health secretary has confirmed.

Some 600,000 lateral flow test kits, which can deliver results within an hour, will be issued to more than 50 directors of public health across England in the coming days.

The initial batch will be followed up with a weekly allocation of the tests, equivalent to 10% of the population.

Local health leaders will be able to determine the allocation of the tests based on the needs of their communities, and it is hoped that the rollout will enable priority and high-risk groups to be tested on a weekly basis.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Last week we rolled out mass testing in Liverpool using new, rapid technology so we can detect this virus quicker than ever before, even in people who don’t have symptoms."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock outside Number 10. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Hancock said: "Mass testing is a vital tool to help us control this virus and get life more normal.

"I am delighted to say 10,000 of these tests will now be sent out by NHS Test and Trace to over 50 directors of public health as part of our asymptomatic testing strategy.

"I want to thank all directors of public health for their support and efforts over the past months to help us tackle this virus, bring it under control and get the country back to what we love doing."

Interim executive chair of the National Institute for Health Protection, Baroness Dido Harding, added: "I am delighted that as part of our expansion of testing we are able to partner with local authorities to deliver these new rapid turnaround tests to our local communities.

"Building on national capacity of 500,000 tests a day we are now moving to the next stage of testing tailored around the individual needs of local areas with control in the hands of local directors of public health.

"There has been a huge amount of work to develop these new testing capabilities and I want to thank colleagues across NHS Test and Trace, Public Health England and the wider scientific community for ensuring that we are one of the first countries in the world who are able to deploy these new tests for the benefit of our public," she added.