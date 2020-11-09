Fundings boost for drone project helping deliver Covid tests

Drone companies delivering Covid testing kits, PPE and medical supplies have all received a funding boost from a government grant.

Nearly half of the projects to receive a share of the £7 million innovation investment were firms focusing on technology to help in the pandemic.

One of the beneficiaries, Essex-based Apian Limited, is building a drone to deliver medical supplies like Covid-19 blood and swab tests between NHS hospitals and lab.

While a trio of fund-winning limited companies situated in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly – Droneprep, Consortiq and Windracers – will use unmanned aerial vehicles to deliver personal protective equipment and Covid-19 testing kits to rural communities.

The Future Flight Challenge - which rewards innovative ideas to reduce the reliance on road travel and increase UK manufacturing opportunities - has £33.5 million of backing.

Other successful bids in this round included companies investing in hydrogen-fuelled delivery planes.

While designers creating technology to enable remote inspections of infrastructure and construction sites were also on the receiving end of funding.

Meanwhile, Windracers Distributed Avionics, based in Southampton and Bristol, will develop swarming technology which intends to allow multiple drones to fly in close formations to provide humanitarian aid or fight fires.

Business minister Nadhim Zahawi said: "As the UK leads the way in the aviation revolution, these bold proposals showcase the pioneering spirit of the UK’s aerospace and aviation industries in solving global issues, and those facing us here in the UK."

He predicted the funding outlay would create "hundreds of new jobs".