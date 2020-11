A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Dublin.

Gardai said the man, in his 20s, was arrested and charged on Monday.

He is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Tuesday morning.

The Garda said the incident took place at about 9am on October 30 in the Tyrconnell Road area of Inchicore, when a man with a firearm entered a service station and demanded cash.

He left the scene on foot with an undisclosed sum of money.