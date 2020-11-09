Not even Covid-19 will kill theatre, says Tim Minchin

Video report by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar

Musician Tim Minchin says the West End will survive the coronavirus pandemic after its toughest year on record.

Minchin, who wrote the hit musical Matilda, believes the industry will be able to bounce back from long-term closures enforced by lockdowns in England.

"I have taken great satisfaction in the fact Matilda, which I guess I was small part of but I guess a fundamental part of creating, employs hundreds of people and has education outreach, generates money for charity and this ain't gonna kill the West End," Minchin told ITV News.

"A lot of people will hurt for a long time but nothing will kill theatre."

Minchin has kept himself busy during the downtime by making videos for the first studio album of his career, which was launched last month.