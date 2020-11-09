Boris Johnson is standing firmly behind his controversial Brexit plans, despite bracing for a heavy defeat on the UK Internal Markets Bill in the House of Lords - and regardless of President-elect Joe Biden's misgivings about the legislation.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told ITV News the government would not back down on the "important" Bill which has caused anger in Europe over the way it would allow ministers to breach international law.

Lords debating the Bill are expected to reject it when it is put to a vote later today, but Mr Eustice suggested the government would ignore recommended changes and reinstate any clauses peers wanted to remove.

Mr Eustice said he "wouldn't be accepting" any suggested changes to the Bill because "the UK Internal Markets Bill (UKIM), as drafted, is important and these particular clauses ensure that we can have legal clarity and legal certainty".

Lords, the European Union and many opposition MPs, have taken issue with clauses of the UKIM Bill because, as the government admitted, they allow the UK to break international law in a "very specific and limited way".

Despite backlash, in September the Bill cleared the Commons, meaning it was sent for scrutiny in the House of Lords. If the Lords vote for changes to the Bill, it will be sent back to the Commons for review, where MPs can decide to accept the Lords' recommendations or ignore them.

The Bill is controversial because it would allow the UK to override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement - signed by both the UK and EU in October - relating to customs and state aid in Northern Ireland (the Northern Ireland Protocol).

The Northern Ireland Protocol was set up to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland by allowing the free flow of goods and services between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden warned during his successful campaign against Donald Trump that a trade deal with the US is "contingent" on the prevention of a return to a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Critics of the Bill say it puts at risk the Good Friday Agreement - the treaty that secured peace on the island of Ireland.

What is the UK Internal Markets Bill and why is it controversial?

But Environment Secretary Eustice insisted to ITV News the Bill is "crucial to standing by the Good Friday Agreement" because "it ensures that we can have economic and social stability in Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden, who is of Irish heritage, has warned that the agreement cannot "become a casualty of Brexit".

Prime Minister Johnson, who is yet to secure a phone call with the incoming Democratic president, has insisted that the Bill is designed to "protect and uphold the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process in Northern Ireland".

He says the legislation is simply a safety net and would not be used if an agreement was reached between the UK and EU before the end of the transition period on December 31.

But the EU has initiated legal action against the UK over breaches to the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at the start of October, confirmed "infringement procedures" had been launched.

“This draft bill is, by its very nature, a breach of the obligation of good faith laid down in the Withdrawal Agreement."

She added: "The commission have decided to send a letter of formal notice to the UK Government. This is the first step in an infringement procedure.”

Meanwhile, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will resume talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with Downing Street counterpart Lord Frost in London this week.

Mr Barnier tweeted that that he was "happy to be back" in the capital, with the two teams "redoubling our efforts" for an agreement.

He listed the three major sticking points - governance, the level playing field and fishing policies - as the three "keys to unlock a deal".

Mr Eustice said he "absolutely" believes a trade deal with the EU can still be done.

But time is running out. The Brexit transition period ends on December 31 however both sides say an agreement must be reached before then if it is to be put in place before the UK leaves the Customs Union and single market.

"We're in the final stages now," Mr Eustice said, "it has to come soon if it's to happen at all - we'll see how the talks go this week."

