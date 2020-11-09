World Covid cases hit 50 million mark

The coronavirus has hit another sobering milestone, with more than 50 million positive cases worldwide since the pandemic began.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reported more than 50.2 million Covid-19 cases globally as of Sunday.

More than 1.2 million people have died from the disease worldwide.

The US, with around 4% of the world’s population, represents almost a fifth of all reported cases.

The country has had more than 9.8 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Coronavirus cases and deaths also continue to soar in the US, as they are in many countries.

The US reported more than 126,000 positive cases and more than 1,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, according to the university.

It marked the fourth day in a row that new cases topped more than 100,000, as the country continued to break its own record for daily cases on nearly every day last week.

Amid the nationwide spikes, even the sparsely-populated state of Alaska on Saturday reported hitting a daily record in new coronavirus cases.

A social distancing reminder is taped to the rail outside a polling station in Anchorage, Alaska, for last week’s presidential election Credit: Emily Mesner/Anchorage Daily News/AP

The state recorded 604 cases, the highest in a single day since October 25, when 526 cases were tallied, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The Department of Health and Social Services said there were no new deaths from the virus. The state has had 19,306 cases and 79 deaths since the coronavirus hit.