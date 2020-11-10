Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken to President-elect Joe Biden for the first time since the outcome of the US presidential election was announced.

Mr Johnson congratulated Mr Biden on his election win over current President Donald Trump.

The pair also discussed climate change and promoting democracy.

Mr Johnson said on Twitter: "I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election.

"I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities - from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic."

Mr Johnson is thought to have been the first European world leader Mr Biden has spoken to since his election win.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the first world leader to have spoke with the president-elect.

French President Emmanuel Macron was the third world leader to have received a call from Mr Biden - Mr Johnson took his call at 4pm, while Mr Macron got his around 30 minutes later.

Irish premier Micheal Martin earlier tweeted to say he had spoken to Mr Biden, but the tweet was swiftly deleted and it was later revealed the call had not yet taken place.

A statement from Downing Street said: “They discussed the close and longstanding relationship between our countries and committed to building on this partnership in the years ahead, in areas such as trade and security – including through NATO.

“The Prime Minister and President-elect also looked forward to working closely together on their shared priorities, from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy, and building back better from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Prime Minister invited the President-elect to attend the COP26 climate change summit that the UK is hosting in Glasgow next year. They also looked forward to seeing each other in person, including when the UK hosts the G7 Summit in 2021.”