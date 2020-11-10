Football Association Chairman Greg Clarke had to apologise after referring to "coloured footballers" while giving evidence to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee meeting.

Mr Clarke was answering a question around the difficulty of homosexual players in the men’s game coming out because of social media backlash.

Clarke said: “If I look at what happens to high-profile female footballers, to high-profile coloured footballers, and the abuse they take on social media… social media is a free-for-all.

“People can see if you’re black and if they don’t like black people, because they’re filthy racists, they will abuse you anonymously online.

“They can see if you’re a woman, some of the high-profile black, female footballers take terrible abuse, absolutely vile abuse.

“I haven’t talked directly to gay footballers because I haven’t been able to find any who would meet me but I talk to other people around the game and they say ‘why would you voluntarily sign up for that abuse?’”

Mr Clarke withdrew his comments after being asked if he wanted to review what he said by Kevin Brennan MP.

Mr Clarke said: “If I said it I deeply apologise.

“I am a product of working overseas, where I was required to use the phrase people of colour. Sometimes I trip over my words.”

An FA spokesperson followed up with a further apology afterwards: "Greg Clarke is deeply apologetic for the language he used to reference members of the ethnic minority community during the select committee hearing today.

"He acknowledged that using the term ‘coloured’ is not appropriate and wholeheartedly apologised during the hearing."