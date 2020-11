Sports fans have been left stunned after a professional golfer hit what some are calling the greatest shot of all time.

Jon Rahm hit his second hole-in-one in as many days at the Augusta National, with his latest shot skimming over water before rolling into the hole.

The world number 2's shot came on his 26th birthday, where he took part in the traditional pre-tournament skipping challenge on the par-three 16th hole.