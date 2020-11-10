The number of weekly registered deaths involving Covid-19 has soared beyond 1,000 for the first time in more than four months.

With 1,379 deaths registered in the week ending October 30, it is the highest weekly Covid-related death toll reported since the first week of June.

The Office for National Statistics data release looks at the number of fatalities where coronavirus is on the death certificate.

The figures show a week-on-week increase of 401 weekly Covid-related deaths (up 41%) for the week ending October 30, with increases in every region of England.

There are concerns that as Covid cases rise again, the number of patients on waiting lists will go up too as operations are cancelled again. Credit: PA

For the second week in a row, deaths in hospitals were above the five-year average.

Some 81.7% of the deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending October 30 occurred in hospitals.

Where are Covid-related deaths occurring?

In the latest figures, the north-west recorded the highest number of deaths involving Covid since the week ending May 15 - a total of 445 deaths.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 204 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week to October 30. This was the highest in the area since the week to June 5.

While in north-east England, 118 Covid-19 deaths were registered - the highest since the week to May 29.

Government data from Monday suggests the total number of people to have died within 28 days of testing positive stands at 49,238.

But the latest ONS data suggests more than 65,200 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK.

The death toll calculated by the ONS factors in the total number of registered deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, as well as the government's daily updates.