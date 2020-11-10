Video report by ITV News reporter Natalia Jorquera

There's been a breakthrough in the global search for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Developers Pfizer and BioNTech have created a vaccine that is 90% effective and could potentially be ready in a few weeks.

Pfizer say they'll be able to manufacture around 50 million doses by the end of this year and over a billion next year, but how much has the UK ordered and who will get it first?