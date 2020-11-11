Boris Johnson has said that the four-week autumn lockdown in England will "hopefully" mean that Covid restrictions can be eased enough for people to have a Christmas "as normal as possible".

During a visit to a Tesco distribution centre in Erith, south-east London, the prime minister told reporters: "Times are difficult but what we have got to do is get through this current period of tough autumn measures through to December 2 then hopefully – hopefully – I think we’ll have done the job of getting the R down and people can have a Christmas that’s as normal as possible for as many people as possible, and get the shops open as well.”

Responding to the official coronavirus death toll passing 50,000, he added: “Every death is a tragedy. We mourn everybody who is gone.”

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak visited a Tesco distribution centre in Erith. Credit: PA

But he said the coronavirus pandemic is entering a new phase in the UK, adding: "After the tough autumn measures which I hope people will stick really, really rigidly as far as they can, we are very much hoping things will start to come to our aid.

"Number one is mass testing – the rapid turnaround testing – and the other is the realistic prospect of a vaccine.

"We have two boxing gloves to pummel the disease in the weeks and month that follow but I have got to stress that we are not out of the woods yet.

"It does require everybody to follow the guidance."

England entered a national lockdown on November 5 with more than 55 million people being told to work from home, hospitality and leisures venues shut, and people told only to travel for essential reasons.

Mr Johnson insisted the lockdown will only last for a month and he will "seek to ease restrictions" on December 2.