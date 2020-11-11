The government has announced a "travel window" just after the end of lockdown in England for students to get home for Christmas, but how will it work?

The plan will see universities arrange for their student bodies to travel home between December 3-9 while they move their teaching online.

Mass testing will be offered to as many students as possible, but it is unlikely everyone will get tested.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said: "We know this Christmas will feel different, and following this incredibly difficult year we are delivering on our commitment to get students back to their loved ones as safely as possible for the holidays.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries has warned the mass movement of students will present a "really significant challenge" to the Covid-19 response.

When students returned in September the number of coronavirus cases began to soar in university towns and cities across the country.The new advice is aimed at ensuring the same does not happen as students travel home for Christmas.

The guidance released today covers England, but broadly similar schemes are expected to be announced in all four countries of the UK.

Wales has already announced a similar plan to that of England's.When will it start?

Starting from December 3, universities will be asked to end in-person teaching and switch to online-only classes by December 9.

Between December 3-9 the government guidance says there will be a "student travel window" where universities will be encouraged to create staggered timetables for different groups of their student bodies to return home.

The start date has been chosen to come into line with the end of the English lockdown on December 2 while also allowing any student who tests positive for Covid-19 to have enough time to isolate before returning home for Christmas.

The guidance says universities should not restart any social and extra-curricular activities when the second lockdown in England ends and they should work with hospitality settings in the local area to discourage opportunities for students to “socialise extensively” before returning home.

Students will be encouraged to practice "refined behaviour" in the days between the end of lockdown and when they return home.

More information about what "refined behaviour" entails will be released in a communication campaign by the government closer to the time.

If a student chooses to remain at university after December 9, then they would be “at risk of not being able to travel home” for Christmas as they may have to self-isolate for up to 14 days if they test positive for coronavirus, or if they are identified as a contact of someone who had.

Will every student need to get a test?

The government has said it will be offering as many tests as possible to universities so they could provide them to their students.

Academics have warned testing all of the near two million university students in England would be a "massive undertaking."

The government has said they will be utilising the newer "lateral flow device" (LFD) tests that do not require laboratory processing and can provide results within an hour.

Where the tests get sent will be determined by a "large range" of factors including local prevalence and the number of tests already available in the area.

The guidance for students will be different depending on if their university has been chosen to receive the extra LFD tests.

The government has said the LFD tests have a small chance of getting the result wrong and so repeat tests will be available as an extra layer of precaution.

If their university does not get the extra support students should travel home in the December 3-9 "student travel window" if they do not have symptoms and have not been told to self isolate by NHS Test and Trace.

What happens when they get their result?

If a students tests negative they will be encouraged to return home as soon possible to reduce the risk of transmission after taking the test.

If the student tests negative but is identified as being a person who has been in close contact with someone who tested positive they must self-isolate for 14 days.

This self-isolation can be carried out at their family home using private transport to get there wherever possible but they should take into account "the risk of transmission to their family".

If there is no other option they can use public transport but must strictly follow social distancing guidelines.

If a student tests positive they must isolate for 10 days at their university residence.

What about healthcare students on placement?

The government guidance says they consider healthcare students currently on placement as essential workers and should remain at work until the end of term.

Once term ends they will have access to priority testing available to all healthcare workers and should get tested before travelling home.

What about the actual journey home?

Universities will be told to have plans in place to support students returning home, including planning extra transport and staggering departure dates between different groups.

The quick quarantining of students after they returned in September made national headlines Credit: PA

The government guidance also says private transport should be used where available, but if not they must follow current guidance for safe use of public transport.

This includes wearing a face covering, social distancing and avoiding busy times.

Students using private transport should avoid travelling with anyone outside of the household they are returning to.

What about international students wanting to return home?

International students wishing to return to their home country over the festive period will be allowed to do so.

They must follow all the guidance on international travel issued by the UK government as well as their home country's rules.

International students should plan for their return to involve a period of self-isolation in line with national regulations.

The same is true for English students currently studying in another country wishing to return home.