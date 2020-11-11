Georgia's votes in the US presidential election are to be recounted by hand, state officials have announced.

President-elect Joe Biden was leading President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes, but due to how close the numbers are, the recount has been ordered.

Mr Trump's legal team sent a letter on Tuesday requesting a hand count of Georgia’s five million ballots.

If he ends up losing the state, it will be the first time a member of his Republican party has failed there since Bill Clinton won in 1992.

The news came as it was declared Mr Trump won the state of Alaska, however, Mr Biden is on 279 projected Electoral College votes with three states left to declare.

A candidate needs at least 270 Electoral College votes to become president.

Georgia's secretary of state Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference on Wednesday that his office wants the recount to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until November 20.

After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be performed by machine, Mr Raffensperger said.

Boris Johnson spoke on the phone with Joe Biden on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Mr Johnson spoke of the 'special relationship' between the two countries

Also on Wednesday, Mr Trump made his first public appearance in five days as he visited Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

On Tuesday, President-elect Biden described Mr Trump's refusal to concede the election as "an embarrassment". After giving a speech in defence of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, Mr Biden was asked about the lack of contact he has had from Mr Trump. The 77-year-old said the current president's decision will "not help" his legacy. On Saturday, Mr Biden was announced the projected winner of the US election and will take office on January 20. "I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly," he said. "The only thing that - how can I say this tactfully - I think it will not help the president’s legacy. "I think that, I know, from my discussions with foreign leaders thus far that they are hopefully that the United States' democratic institutions are viewed once again as being strong."