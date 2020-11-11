Guinness recall non-alcoholic stout over contamination concerns

Guinness has announced a recall of its recently launched non-alcoholic stout in Great Britain amid fears of microbiological contamination in some cans.

The company say the measure to withdraw Guinness 0.0 temporarily is "precautionary".

The product us currently on sale in Great Britain but is yet to be released in Ireland.

Guinness said in a statement: “As a precautionary measure we are recalling Guinness 0.0 in Great Britain because of a microbiological contamination which may make some cans of Guinness 0.0 unsafe to consume.

“Guinness 0.0 currently is not on sale to the general public in Ireland. The issue is isolated to Guinness 0.0 and does not impact any other Guinness variants or brands.”

The company urged anyone with cans of Guinness 0.0 not to drink it.

The product was developed in response to what Guinness said was growing consumer appetite for non-alcohol, lower-calorie beverages.

It was created at the landmark St James’s gate brewery in Dublin.

The early stages of the brewing process mirror those of standard Guinness, with the same main ingredients used – water, barley, hops and yeast.

The key difference in Guinness 0.0 is the use of cold filtration which is used to remove alcohol from the brew.

At its launch in October, Guinness insisted feedback from independent taste tests had exceeded expectations.

The Guinness factory in Dublin. Credit: PA

Analysis from ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi

Guinness may be regretting its slogan “pure genius” after having to recall its latest version. Guinness 0.0 was launched only 3 weeks ago with stunning levels of hype.

The Dublin - based brewer claimed that four years of research and innovation had gone into the new no-alcohol version of its iconic stout.

There were plans to have draft Guinness 0.0 in pubs by the new year and cans had already hit the shelves.On Wednesday morning the company’s biggest development in years hit a major roadblock - the product is being recalled on safety grounds.

A company spokesman told me this is a “precaution” due to microbiological contamination which may make some cans unsafe. If you bought it - don’t drink it. Outlets will be offering full refunds and a helpline has been set up.The company that celebrates its smoothness is not looking so smooth today.