Sir Keir Starmer has used PMQs to attack Boris Johnson over the hundreds of millions spent on coronavirus contracts with private firms that "don't deliver".

The Labour leader used several examples of firms being paid huge sums of cash but failing to provide equipment as promised, as he questioned why more support had not been provided to those struggling the most through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sir Keir cited a £150 million face mask contract that failed to provide any face masks, a £133m coronavirus testing contract that saw 750,000 unused tests be recalled over safety concerns, and £130 million spent on PR consultants this year.

"There's a sharp contrast between the way the government sprays money at companies that don't deliver and their reluctance to provide support to businesses and working people at the sharp end of this crisis," he said.

Sir Keir claimed there is a lack of support for the self-employed, the charity sector and said a resistance against extended furlough had cost jobs.

The prime minister defended government spending on PR firms to support information about vaccines.

During Prime Minister's Questions, he said: "I think he's referring to the vaccines taskforce and after days in which the Labour party has attacked the vaccines taskforce I think it might be in order for him to pay tribute to them for securing 40 million doses.

"And by the way, the expenditure to which he refers was to help raise awareness of vaccines, to fight the anti-vaxxers and to persuade the people of this country - 300,000 - to take part in trials without which we can't have vaccines. "

The prime minister hit back, saying the "we're in the middle of a global pandemic" and the government has so far "delivered 32 billion items of personal protective equipment".

He added: "It is the private sector that in the end makes the PPE, it is the private sector that provides the testing equipment, and it is the private sector that, no matter how much the party opposite may hate them, it is the private sector that provides the vaccines and the scientific breakthroughs."

Sir Keir said Mr Johnson has "a lax attitude to taxpayers' money" and suggested the PM "may well not know the value of the pound in his pocket".

He also attacked Chancellor Rishi Sunak over a the way furlough was extended at the last minute, claiming the late U-turn caused unemployment to grow because firms were unaware support would be extended.

"The prime minister must know that because furlough wasn't extended til the last minute that thousands of people were laid off ," he said.

He added: "The trouble is that the British people are paying the price for the mistakes of the prime minister and the chancellor."

Mr Johnson replied: "With great respect to (Sir Keir) he knows full well that the furlough programme has continued throughout this pandemic, it went right the way through to October, it is now going through to March. It is one of the most generous programmes in the world - 80% of income supported by this Government.

"An overall package of £210 billion going in to support jobs, families and livelihoods throughout this country.

"I think this country can be very proud of the way we have looked after the entire population and we are going to continue to do so."

Watch PMQs in full: