Several wounded after attack at Armistice day service in Saudi Arabia

Multiple people have been wounded following an attack at an Armistice Day commemoration ceremony at a cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jiddah .

The French Foreign Ministry said several countries had representatives at the event, but the identities of the victims remain unclear.

Authorities said an explosive device had hit remembrance service.

The attack follows a stabbing on October 29 that wounded a guard at the French Consulate in the same city. The stabbing was carried out by a Saudi man, who was arrested but his motives remain unclear.

French official Nadia Chaaya told the French network BFM that she was at the cemetery when she heard an explosion as the consul general was near the end of his speech.

“At that moment we didn’t really understand, but we felt that we were the target because directly we saw the smoke and we were of course in panic mode,” she said.

“We tried to understand, and we were most of all afraid to see if there was going to be a second wave.”

She said the group scattered in different directions into the street.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion. Saudi officials and state-run media in the kingdom have not commented on the attack.

Saudi state television broadcast from outside the cemetery and acknowledged that an attack involving an explosive device took place, but stressed that things were under control and the security situation was now “stable.”

The report said an official statement about the cause and casualty details was upcoming.

Jiddah, the Red Sea port city, saw its Ottoman troops surrender to the local troops backed by the British in 1916 amid the war. That sparked the start of the Kingdom of Hejaz, which later became part of Saudi Arabia in 1932.

France has urged its citizens in the kingdom to be "on maximum alert" amid heightened tensions after an assailant decapitated a French middle school teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

France's Emmanuel Macron has voiced continued support for caricatures as a cornerstone of free speech - riling some Muslims who view the depictions as incitement and a form of hate speech.

The country has suffered two deadly Islamic extremist attacks in the past month.

Three people were killed in a church in the southern city of Nice, and a teacher was beheaded outside Paris for showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class for a debate on free expression.