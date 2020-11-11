The heartbreak of losing a partner to coronavirus

The UK has hit a milestone number of coronavirus deaths. More than 50,000 people have now died - the highest figure for a country in Europe.

Although a promising vaccine looks to be on the horizon, many people still face the heartbreak of losing loved ones.Brent Taylor from Rossendale sadly lost his wife after she contracted coronavirus last month.The couple both had the virus for two weeks, but Ann's asthma made her symptoms worse. Brent explains why the popular pub landlady will be missed and urges people to think before they socialise.