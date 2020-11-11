Nurse charged with eight counts of murder in baby deaths investigation

Lucy Letby, 30, has been charged with eight counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with an investigation into baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire Police said.

A statement by Cheshire Police said nurse Letby had been charged following an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths and non-fatal collapses at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The statement said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Cheshire Police to charge a healthcare professional with murder in connection with an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

“Lucy Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is facing eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder. The charges relate to the period of June 2015 to June 2016.

“The 30-year-old was re-arrested on Tuesday, November 10, and has since subsequently been charged.

“She has been held in custody and is due to appear at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 12.”