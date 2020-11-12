Actor Laurence Fox is launching his own political movement - the Reclaim Party - so what would he do if he was actually in power?

He tells the ITV News podcast Acting Prime Minister why he's launched the party and what he wants to achieve.

The actor-turned-politician, who has sparked controversy with some of his comments, talks ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand through his journey from school, to starring in TV drama series Lewis, to his infamous Question Time appearance and becoming a free-speech advocate.

He's asked whether he'd congratulate Joe Biden on winning the US election, what he'd do to save the UK economy from coronavirus - and whether he'd be prepared to press the nuclear button.

Listen to the full episode below, or watch the full video at the top of this page.