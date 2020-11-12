Cabinet minister Alok Sharma is leading a Downing Street coronavirus briefing, one week after England entered a national lockdown.

The business secretary is expected to speak about economic developments in the UK, with the economy having taken a hit as strict restrictions were imposed in September.

He's speaking alongside Professor Stephen Powis, the medical director for NHS England, who will give an insight into how the health service is coping during lockdown.

Mr Sharma is sure to face questions from journalists on the resignation of Boris Johnson's director of communications, Lee Cain.

The spin doctor announced he would be stepping down at the end of the year after an apparent power struggle inside Number 10.