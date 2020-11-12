The UK economy rebounded out of recession between July and September with a record 15.5% growth.

But that recovery took a hit in September - even before stricter Covid lockdown measures were introduced across the UK.

The initial boost to the economy marked the highest third-quarter growth since records began in 1955, according to the Office for National Statistics.

As restrictions eased after the spring lockdown, the economy bounce back from the 19.5% contraction in the second quarter - which plunged the UK into a record-breaking recession.

Andy Burnham said money for the Eat Out To Help Out scheme should have been used to support businesses forced to close. Credit: PA

But month-on-month growth slowed to 1.1% in September as the government’s Eat Out To Help Out hospitality-boosting scheme ended.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak - who brought in the scheme - said the figures showed "recovery" over summer but acknowledged that slowed "going into autumn".

"The steps we’ve had to take since to halt the spread of the virus mean growth has likely slowed further since then.

"But there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic on the health side – including promising news on tests and vaccines."

He warned: "There are still hard times ahead, but we will continue to support people through this and ensure nobody is left without hope or opportunity."

People eating and drinking on Soho in central London before England's second national lockdown. Credit: PA

While the ONS figures revealed that gross domestic product (GDP) was still 9.7% below pre-crisis levels.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, warned: "While all main sectors of the economy continued to recover, the rate of growth slowed again, with the economy still remaining well below its pre-pandemic peak."

"The return of children to school boosted activity in the education sector.

"Housebuilding also continued to recover while business strengthened for lawyers and accountants after a poor August.

"However, pubs and restaurants saw less business after the Eat Out To Help Out scheme ended, and accommodation saw less business after a successful summer."