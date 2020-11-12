Euro 2020: Scotland qualify for first major tournament since 1998

Scotland have qualified for Euro 2020 - their first major football tournament in 22 years - after a penalty shootout win over Serbia.

Ryan Christie's cool effort from the edge of the area put Scotland in front in the 52nd minute and on track to qualify for next year's Euros.

But Serbia's persistence paid off after a goal from substitute Luka Jovic in the 90th minute levelled the game at 1-1, forcing extra time.

Scotland looked to be in control of the game and threatened to add to their lead in the second half, with Christie and Dykes causing the Serbian defence problems all evening.

However momentum swung back in favour of the home team after their equaliser, with Scotland defending deep in extra time.

They managed to survive the 30 additional minutes of extra time to force a penalty shootout.

Both teams had looked from the spot but Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall proved to be the hero, saving Mitrovic's penalty to ensure a historic 5-4 win on penalties.

It means they will now head to the delayed Euro 2020 championships, which will now take place next year.

Scotland will be in Group D, alongside England, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Despite Scotland's success, it was heartbreak for Northern Ireland in their play-off match against Slovakia after a narrow 2-1 defeat.

The hosts fell at Windsor Park to a Kucka goal in the 17th minute but levelled it up in the 87th thanks to a Skiniar own goal.

But Slovakia regained the lead in extra time thanks to a good effort from Duris which ensures their spot for the Euros.