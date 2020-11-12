Warning: This article and video report contains the racially offensive language Greg Clarke used

Greg Clarke has resigned from his position as a Fifa vice-president and as Uefa representative on football's governing body, just days after he resigned as the chair of the Football Association following a string of offensive comments.

Mr Clarke apologised after he used the word “coloured” when talking about black footballers before a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee meeting but has since decided to resign from his position, which he has held since 2016.

He was also criticised by anti-discrimination group Kick It Out after saying that black and South Asian people had “different career interests” from each other, and also drew complaints for saying a women’s coach had told him that the lack of women’s goalkeepers was due to girls not liking the ball being kicked at them.

Additionally, he was roundly criticised for insinuating homosexuality was a lifestyle choice.

ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott reports on Mr Clarke's departure as chair of the FA following his offensive comments on Tuesday

Uefa said in a statement: “Following a telephone call this morning between the Uefa president and Greg Clarke, they agreed with Greg Clarke’s proposal that he should step down with immediate effect from his position as a Uefa representative on the Fifa Council.”

After Mr Clarke's comments on Tuesday, England boss Gareth Southgate said “there was no alternative but for him to go” while former England Women captain Casey Stoney added the comments were “completely unacceptable”.

The FA appointed Peter McCormick as interim chairman following Mr Clarke’s departure, and said it hopes to appoint a new chairman by the end of March.

Paul Elliott, the chair of the FA’s inclusion advisory board, and Bobby Barnes, the deputy chief executive of the Professional Footballers’ Association, have both been mooted as strong contenders.

Under Article 5 of the regulations governing the implementation of Uefa statutes, Uefa’s executive committee must now elect an interim replacement representative, probably from one of the British associations, to serve on the Fifa Council until the next Uefa Congress in March.

The interim appointment will not become a vice-president.

However, the permanent replacement to Clarke – who will be a candidate put forward by the British associations at the 2021 Congress – would become a Fifa vice-president.