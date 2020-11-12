This is the heartwarming moment a wife surprised her husband after moving into his care home without him realising, after Covid-19 restrictions meant the pair had spent a month apart.

Staff at Bourn View Care Home in Birmingham captured the moment, and Kenneth's tears of joy, on camera.

After Betty quarantined for two weeks in line with the home's policies, she surprised Kenneth with some heart-shaped balloons and romantic music.

On seeing his wife, Kenneth was overcome with emotion and moved to tears as the pair embraced.