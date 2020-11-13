China belatedly congratulates Joe Biden on becoming US President-elect

China has became the last major country to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election, saying they "respect the choice of the American people".

Relations between the United States and China have been tense under Donald Trump's administration with Covid-19 putting further strain on international affairs, with the Republican president frequently referring to coronavirus as "the China plague". But officials believe that relations are unlikely to improve under a Biden presidency.

China along with Russia were at the back of the queue to congratulate President-elect Biden after he was projected to have secured enough electoral college votes in the 3 November election to win the White House.

On Friday foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin broke the country's silence.

“We congratulate Mr Biden and (vice presidential running mate) Ms (Kamala) Harris,” he said.

“We respect the choice of the American people.”

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris and president-elect Joe Biden Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

Mr Wang gave no reason for the delay but said “the result will be confirmed according to US laws and procedures”.

China’s government is locked in a tariff war with the Trump administration over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

President Trump has also called China a security threat and imposed export curbs and other sanctions on Chinese companies.

Despite the change in the US head of state, political analysts expect few changes under a Biden administration due to widespread frustration with Beijing’s trade and human rights record as well as accusations of spying and technology theft.