Government ministers are refusing to confirm if the delivery of a Covid-19 vaccine to the UK will or won't be delayed by any post-Brexit disruption.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps ruled out any impact on Friday, saying there is a "back-up to the back-up" to prevent any hitches.

But his pledge follows his colleague Business Secretary Alok Sharma's failure to allay concerns about the possibility of problems hitting the supply of the vaccine.

Mr Sharma was asked multiple times at a Downing Street press briefing if he could "categorically" say Brexit disruption would not impact vaccine supply - he did not give a direct answer.

It comes after concerns were voiced about the delivery of the Belgium-manufactured Pfizer jab - with worries it could be affected if the government fails to get a trade deal with the EU.

With the transition period ending on December 31 - the date the UK will leave the single market and customs union - time is fast running out for negotiations on a deal.

Faced with the same question on Friday, Mr Shapps told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: "I can rule that out for two reasons."

He said an "immense amount of work" has gone into border readiness to keep goods flowing, and said a further back-up - in the form of a £100 million freight contract - will also cover vaccines.

"Even if there are problems, that we very much hope there won’t be and we plan for there not to be, we will still have the back-ups," Mr Shapps added.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock had earlier said the vaccine could be flown into the UK to avoid potential disruption.

A vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective.

Mr Hancock told BBC Question Time: "We have a plan for the vaccine which is being manufactured in Belgium, and if necessary we can fly in order to avoid those problems… we’ve got a plan for all eventualities."

It comes after the head of British firm Croda International, which supplies a key ingredient for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, warned avoiding border disruption will be "a crucial step" in ensuring it is available to millions of people.

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal are still ongoing.

Even if an agreement is reached, however, there will still be major changes to cross-border trade as the UK leaves the single market and customs union.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier is in London for talks this week Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Concern about hauliers facing disruption crossing the English Channel has led the government to introduce a permit system to enter Kent - only allowing lorries destined for the continent into the county if they have the correct paperwork.

The increased bureaucracy surrounding imports and exports has sparked fears of delays, something which can have a dramatic impact on time-sensitive goods.

Croda’s chief executive Steve Foots told Sky News the end of the Brexit transition poses a risk.

Listen to the ITV News Politics Podcast:

"The worry of course, the last thing we need, is a problem with a lack of an agreement, and you’ve got friction at the borders, and I’m sure the UK government are acutely aware of this," he said.

"We must make sure that the vaccine doesn’t have any problems getting into the UK, into the supply chain, or even the practical issues of refrigerant technologies and everything else.

"They could be products that are needed for the UK that are sourced abroad, so making sure that we are free from friction at the borders is a crucial step for the vaccine."