The number of coronavirus cases has risen by 27,301 and a further 376 more deaths have been confirmed in the UK.

The UK recorded 33,470 new cases on Thursday, the highest number ever recorded by a significant margin.The new cases confirmed on Friday is still higher than earlier in the week when case numbers hovered around 22,000.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) earlier today said the R value had lowered to between 1-1.2 as most of the UK remained in a form of lockdown.

England

There were 280 new deaths from coronavirus confirmed in England on Friday and 24,540 new cases.

NHS Test and Trace data shows there were a total of 149,253 people who tested positive for coronavirus in England in the week to 4 November.

Wales

There have been a further 797 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,948.

Public Health Wales reported another 29 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,171.

Scotland

There were 56 more deaths from coronavirus in Scotland on Friday.

A further 1,357 new cases were also confirmed.

Northern Ireland

There were 607 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland on Friday and 11 more deaths.