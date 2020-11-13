The highest Covid-19 infection rates remain in the North of England as case numbers continue to rise across the country, the latest data shows.

The highest rates were in the north-west of England and Yorkshire and the Humber, according to the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The rates are estimated to have increased in the South East, South West, East Midlands and the North East, whereas some other regions appear to have levelled off.

The lowest rates continue to be in south-east England and eastern England.

The ONS estimated 654,000 people in private households in England had Covid-19 between October 31 and November 6.

This is the equivalent of around 1.20% of the population.

The UK recorded 33,470 new cases on Thursday, the highest number ever recorded by a significant margin.

NHS Test and Trace data shows there were a total of 149,253 people tested positive for coronavirus in England in the week to 4 November.

The figures represent a jump from 618,700 people, or 1.13% of the population, who were estimated to have Covid-19 in the period October 25 to 31.

The ONS said that while the infection rate has increased in recent weeks, “the rate of increase is slower than previous weeks”.

The ONS warned that caution should be taken in “over-interpreting any small movements” if rates are already at high levels.

They found a fifth of adults Britain have been indoors with someone who was not from their household or support bubble so far during England's second lockdown, a survey suggests.

Some 22% of adults polled said they had had physical contact with at least one other person when socialising indoors in the previous 24 hours, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found.

This was in settings such as private homes, cafes, pubs or restaurants, excluding those in their household or support bubble, and is a similar proportion to the week before (24%).

The ONS questioned adults about their behaviour between November 5 and 8 as part of its Opinions And Lifestyle Survey, receiving 4,378 responses.

Public health messaging throughout the coronavirus pandemic has consistently advised people to try to keep a distance from those not in their household or bubble.

A four-week national lockdown for England was imposed on November 5.

People were asked about their behaviour over the past 24 hours, so the data also covers the day before England’s lockdown was imposed.

Of 4,190 respondents in England, 19% said they had had direct contact with between one and five people who were not in their household or bubble while socialising indoors.

Examples of direct physical contact may include shaking or holding hands, hugging, and making contact when passing objects, the ONS said.

A quarter (25%) of adults aged 50-69 said they had physical contact while socialising indoors with someone who was not part of their household or bubble.

Those aged 70 and over were least likely to report this (17%), while 23% of 16 to 29-year-olds said they had done so.