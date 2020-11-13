Dominic Cummings leaves Downing Street on Friday evening carrying a box

Boris Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings has left Number 10 with immediate effect, ITV News understands.

The prime minister's controversial aide had been expected to stand down at the end of the year, but he has quit his role immediately.

A spokesman for Number 10 said: "The Prime Minister has today asked Sir Edward Lister to take on the role of chief of staff for an interim period pending a permanent appointment to the post."

Mr Cummings was seen carrying boxes away from Downing Street on Friday evening before the reports emerged.

On Thursday night, Mr Cummings insisted that "rumours of me threatening to resign are invented" after it was suggested he would exit in protest over the treatment of his fellow Vote Leave veteran Lee Cain, who quit as Downing Street's director of communications on Thursday.

Mr Cummings and Mr Cain will continue to work for the prime minister until mid-December but won't return to Downing Street, ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston understands.

In response to Mr Cummings' departure, Gavin Barwell, former chief of staff to then-Prime Minister Theresa May, tweeted: "Big moment: Boris now has an opportunity to get a more harmonious, effective Downing Street operation (like he had at City Hall); improve relations with the parliamentary party; and lead a less confrontational, more unifying government that better reflects his own character."

Tory backbenchers urged Number 10 to use the exit of the aide whose mid-lockdown trip to Durham cemented his notoriety as an opportunity to restore the values of “respect, integrity and trust”.Senior Conservative MP Theresa Villiers said it will be “a good opportunity for a fresh start”.

The former environment secretary said: "Clearly there are concerns about the dismissive attitude sometimes shown by Lee Cain and Dominic Cummings towards people in Government and MPs on the backbenches.

"And this is an opportunity to move on from that and to have a more collaborative approach."

Senior Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin said: “It’s an opportunity to reset how the Government operates and to emphasise some values about what we want to project as a Conservative Party in Government,” the chair of the Commons liaison committee told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I’m not surprised in a way that it is ending in the way it is. No prime minister can afford a single adviser to become a running story, dominating his Government’s communications and crowding out the proper messages the Government wants to convey.

“Nobody is indispensable.”

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage tweeted: “It is well documented that I have never liked Dominic Cummings but he has backed Brexit.

"Seeing him leave Number 10 carrying a cardboard box tells me a Brexit sell-out is close."

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey simply tweeted: “Not before time”.

Earlier, Mr Cummings had said that his “position hasn’t changed since my January blog” when he wrote that he hoped to make himself “largely redundant” by the end of 2020.

Downing Street had declined to say whether Mr Cummings had formally handed in his notice, whether he had told Mr Johnson of his departure or whether an exit date had been set.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I don’t have anything for you on that other than pointing back to Dom’s words which are being reported… I think they speak for themselves.”

Mr Cummings sparked controversy earlier this year when he made a 260-mile trip to stay close to his parents in Durham when he was ill with coronavirus symptoms during lockdown.

He and his wife were also spotted 30 miles away from Durham in Barnard Castle by a member of the public which Mr Cummings said was a 'test run' so he could test his eye sight before making the return journey to London.