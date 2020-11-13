A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sergeant Matt Ratana, the Metropolitan Police said.

Sgt Ratana was shot at Croydon Custody Centre in south London in the early hours of September 25.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his wounds.

The Metropolitan Police said that a 23-year-old man, who had been arrested for a separate offence, was detained by officers at the centre in Windmill Lane and taken by ambulance to hospital with a gunshot wound.

The man’s condition, originally critical, has since “stabilised” and is “no longer considered life-threatening”, the force said in a statement.

Police said the man was considered fit to be arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday.

The man remains in hospital and officers will liaise with medical and legal teams in assessing when he will be fit for interview, police said.