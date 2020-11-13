Watch the latest episode of The Royal Rota above - or see below for how to listen to the podcast

This is The Royal Rota - our digital series where ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and producer Lizzie Robinson discuss the big stories about the Royal Family.In this week’s episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss how the Royal Family marked Remembrance week.

Prince Charles followed in his great-grandfather’s footsteps to lay a wreath at the Unknown Warrior's grave, while the Cambridges chatted to military personnel and their families. Prince Harry and Meghan held a private service in Los Angeles - but should they have brought a photographer with them?

Chris and Lizzie also discuss the controversial BBC Panorama interview with Princess Diana and what the graphic designer involved in making false documents that helped secure the exclusive had to say.

