Described in school as a "loner", West Yorkshire born-and-raised Peter Sutcliffe has died in prison after contracting Covid-19.

At 15, he started working at a series of jobs, including two stints as a gravedigger, that was later said to have given him a macabre sense of humour.

Despite the odd sense of humour, to most of the world, Sutcliffe seemed like a normal enough bloke; he went on to become an HGV driver and marry Sonia Szurma in 1967, the couple settling down in Heaton, Bradford.

But beneath their veil of normality, Sutcliffe was responsible for one of the most horrific serial killing sprees in recent UK memory.

Peter Sutcliffe, under a blanket, arriving at Dewsbury Magistrates Court. Credit: PA

For five years, his reign of terror left women across Yorkshire fearful of going out on their own and sparked a huge but mishandled police investigation in the region - that saw Sutcliffe interviewed and released nine times.

Sutcliffe's reign of terror began in Bradford in 1969 when he hit a sex worker over the head with a stone in a sock - he was reportedly looking for a woman who had tricked him out of money on a previous visit. She survived and did not press charges.

It would be six years before he was known to have struck again when he assaulted Anna Rogulskyj with a hammer, slashing her stomach. She only survived after Sutcliffe was disturbed by a neighbour. He would attack twice more in 1975, including an assault on 14-year-old Tracy Browne that left her needing brain surgery, before he committed his first murder.

Police using metal detectors to search a field in Bingley, near to the home of Sutcliffe, in 1981. Credit: PA

The murder of Wilma McCann sparked a huge police operation, including 11,000 interviews, but no arrests were made, allowing Sutcliffe to continue to kill.

Sutcliffe would go on to murder 12 more women and attack several others until his arrest in 1981 despite leaving a trail of evidence behind him over the years, including descriptions from survivors.

After one attempted murder, he left tyre tracks, and on the body of victim Emily Jackson, who he killed in 1976, he left a boot print on her thigh. He also left a boot print on the bed clothes of Patricia "Tina" Atkinson, a sex worker from Bradford who he killed in her flat in 1977.

He narrowly avoided arrest later that year when a £5 note was found inside the handbag of Jean Jordan that was traced to employees who could have received it in their wages. Sutcliffe was one of 5,000 men police interviewed over three months, but he was able to use a family party as an alibi. Sutcliffe would be interviewed a total of nine times by police before his final arrest.

Twelve of the 13 victims of Peter Sutcliffe Credit: PA

While awaiting for trial for drink-drinking in 1980, he killed two more women, 47-year-old Marguerite Walls and Jacqueline Hill, 20, a student at Leeds University.

Sutcliffe would go for several months without attacking but would also kill in a matter of weeks. In January 1978, the same month the police dropped their inquiries into the owner of the £5, he murdered 21-year-old Yvonne Pearson and killed again 10 days later, his victim an 18-year-old sex worker Helen Rytka from Huddersfield.

In May that year he would kill Vera Millward in an attack in the car park at the Manchester Royal Infirmary. He would not attack again until April 1979, killing Josephine Whitaker, a 19-year-old building society clerk.

False number plates proved to be Sutcliffe's downfall. He was arrested in Sheffield by South Yorkshire Police in January 1981 before being transferred to West Yorkshire Police who he eventually confessed all to.

At his Old Bailey trial, Sutcliffe said: “It was just a miracle they did not apprehend me earlier – they had all the facts.”