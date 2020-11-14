Covid: 462 new deaths in UK as coronavirus cases rise by 26,860
The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen by 462 and 26,860 more people have tested positive for the virus, the government has confirmed.
It brings total Covid-19 deaths in the UK to 51,766 - among the highest coronavirus deaths toll in Europe.
The additional 462 deaths occurred within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, as of 9am Saturday.
Separate figures published by the UK's statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 67,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.
The government said that, as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 26,860 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.
It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,344,356.
On Thursday 33,470 new cases were recorded - the highest daily figure since the outbreak began.