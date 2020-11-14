Video report by ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore

Tens of thousands of Donald Trump supporters descended on Washington on Saturday to show solidarity with a defeated and dejected President.

More importantly, they share a central grievance and a core belief: the 2020 election was stolen by the Democrats.

For the next 67 days, until Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20th, this will remain a volatile situation. Frustrations over the president’s election defeat will collide with political reality.

This was by far the largest pro-Trump rally since Election Day, but few counter-protesters emerged. There was a concerted effort by Black Lives Matter activists to avoid taking the bait and risk triggering violence.

Mixed into the rally were militiamen, white supremacists and the die-hard loyalists, including the Proud Boys, a fringe far right group.

The streets of Washington were packed with Trump supports - including many who identified themselves as members of the Proud Boys group. Credit: AP

But the most extraordinary part of the day was when the president - on his way to golf, of all things - drove past and appeared to be revelling in the spectacle after a lonely week confined to the White House contemplating defeat.

The president has shown no sign of acknowledging his loss.

Buoyed by the support he saw on Saturday, he is likely to remain defiant - ignoring a transition that should by now be well underway.

Indeed late on Saturday, he tweeted three implausible words: "We will win!

What he means by that, and how he thinks he can cling on to the presidency, is not clear.

The White House spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnaney, suggested a million people were on the streets, when in reality it was far fewer.

But whatever the number, what we saw on Saturday was an ominous sign that the sharp divisions in America - and the painful wounds of this election - are here to stay.