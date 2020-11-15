Boris Johnson's plans to showcase his grip on power over the coming weeks have been thrown in to disarray after the prime minister was told to self-isolate after coming into contact with an MP who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Johnson met with a group of MPs on Thursday for 35 minutes, including Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and so it is likely he will have to self-isolate for the full 14 days.

A Number 10 spokesperson said the PM is not displaying any coronavirus symptoms and "will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic", while he self-isolates.

Lee Anderson met with the PM on Thursday, but tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. Credit: Facebook/Lee Anderson

The prime minister intends to set out a series of key policy initiatives following a major power struggle in Downing Street.

After Mr Johnson’s administration was rocked by political drama which saw close aides such as chief adviser Dominic Cummings and communications director Lee Cain exiting their posts, the Prime Minister is to outline plans for dealing with issues like the Covid-19 pandemic and social inequality.

The move was being seen by some at Westminster as a bid by the prime minister to show he was still in control of the government’s agenda.

Number 10 said the “critical announcements” would set a “clear signal of his ongoing ambitions for the United Kingdom” and would include plans to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, moves for "levelling up" across the country, and education and environmental investment initiatives.

But it is not clear how many of the plans will now go ahead while Mr Johnson, who was seriously ill with Covid-19 in April, is in isolation, although he is said to be feeling "well" and does not have any symptoms.

On Monday, the Prime Minister had been due to meet with Tory MPs from the newly formed Northern Research Group (NRG).

The NRG was set-up to press the case for “levelling-up” northern England and boosting the local economy in that part of the country.

However, due to Mr Johnson having to self-isolate, this meeting will be unable to take place in person.

Mr Johnson is also not expected to be able to appear at PMQs for the next two Wednesdays.

Political Correspondent Paul Brand said Downing Street is looking into how the PM can still participate in Cabinet on Tuesday, at least one coronavirus briefing and also other parliamentary business.

In the coming week, the PM was also due to publish a "Ten Point Plan" which Number 10 said would "set out steps for a green industrial revolution to boost green jobs whilst invigorating plans to achieve net zero by 2050".

When Mr Johnson was ill with coronavirus he held meetings virtually. Credit: PA

Speaking before the Uxbridge MP was told to self-isolate, a Number 10 spokesperson said: “This government is determined to improve opportunities for people across the country, regardless of their background or where they live in the UK.

“We were elected on an ambitious manifesto to deliver this agenda, investing in education, skills and our NHS, tackling crime and introducing tougher sentencing for those who commit the most heinous crimes, as well as concluding our trade negotiations with the EU.

“Our agenda remains focused on this and we will never veer off this course, as we build back better from the coronavirus pandemic.”

A Downing Street spokesperson said the Prime Minister would chair “key Covid” meetings in the weeks ahead.

The spokesperson said: “These will look ahead to the next phase of our fight against the virus” after the scheduled lifting of the England-wide lockdown on December 2."

A spokesperson said the government would focus on “developments on vaccines and the role of new testing technologies in the government’s strategy to tackle coronavirus”.

Downing Street said that with the spending review on the horizon, the prime minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer “will be making major decisions in the days ahead.

"At the heart of the spending review the government will ensure that we can build back better from the pandemic”.