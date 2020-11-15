The political confusion in America continues after a series of contradictory tweets from the president and in the highly-charged aftermath of the major pro-Donald Trump rally.

The streets of the American capital were overnight in the hands of hard-line supporters of President Trump.

Occasional fights broke out as they confronted Black Lives Matter activists.

The police tried at times to intervene, but largely left the protesters alone.

It followed the Saturday rally that brought together militiamen, white supremacists, and others on the far-right.

We watched them gather on street corners overnight, chanting inflammatory slogans, a crowd with a common grievance and a shared belief that the election had been stolen.

Trump's allies on the right are taking their lead from the president.

As long as he denounces that the election was based on fraud, so will they, and that is why this toxic brew will last all the way to the Inauguration on January 20th.

On Saturday, Donald Trump had briefly appeared before his supporters from the safety of the Presidential limousine, to cheer them on, and via Twitter is continuing to rail against the election outcome.

At one point, he seemed to acknowledge defeat, saying of Joe Biden, "He won because the Election was Rigged...." But then Trump corrected himself, saying, "Rigged Election. We will Win...".

He then added: “He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING!"

And so, America's political crisis rolls on - an incumbent president and his supporters refusing to admit defeat nearly two weeks after the election.

In 66 days, there is a constitutionally mandated transfer of power, so there has to be a resolution soon.

Whether Trump’s allies ever come to terms with it is another question altogether.