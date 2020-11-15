Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with an MP who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Johnson met with a group of MPs on Thursday for 35 minutes, including Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the PM said: "The prime minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

"The Prime Minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.

"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19."

In April, Mr Johnson was hospitalised and required oxygen after becoming unwell with coronavirus.

It is not yet known, but thought possible, that people can catch the respiratory disease twice.

Political Correspondent Paul Brand reported that Downing Street are looking into how the PM can still participate in Cabinet on Tuesday and also other parliamentary business.

He adds it is unlikely Mr Johnson will be able to take part in PMQs on Wednesday.

Paul Brand adds that Mr Johnson was hoping to make a break with the recent few days which have been overshadowed by the departure of his chief aides Dominic Cummings and Lee Cain, but instead "he'll be holed up inside Number 10 unable to get out there on the front foot".

In a post on his official Facebook page, Mr Anderson wrote both he and his wife had tested positive for coronavirus and while they both feel "good" he is concerned about his wife who is shielding.

"On Friday I lost my sense of taste at the same time my wife had a bad headache," Mr Anderson wrote.

"I had no cough, no fever and felt well.

"We both had a test on Saturday and the result came in Sunday morning.

"My wife and I both tested positive.

"I feel absolutely fine and my biggest concern is my wife who is in the shielded group.But we are both feeling good."