A further 168 people have died in the UK after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 51,934.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 67,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

Meanwhile, there have been a further 24,962 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, as of 9am on Sunday.

It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,369,318.

The new figures came as one of the scientists behind the promising Covid-19 vaccine said the impact of the jab will kick in next summer, and normality should return by next winter.

England

A further 132 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 36,322, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 45 and 100. All except one, aged 69, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 23 and November 14.

Three other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 1,333 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 66,214.

Public Health Wales reported another 16 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,207.

Scotland

There have been no new Covid-19 deaths in Scotland, but a further 1,159 cases were recorded.

As of Saturday, the country had 1,241 people in hospital suffering from coronavirus, 100 of who were in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland does not give a breakdown of deaths and figures at the weekend.