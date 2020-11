Des O’Connor has died at the age of 88 after a decade-spanning career as an all-round entertainer.

The comedian and presenter was a regular in prime-time television slots, from the Morecambe and Wise Christmas specials to Channel 4 quiz Countdown.

He also had his own chat show and a string of singles with four top 10 hits and more than 30 albums. His stage work included hundreds of performances at the London Palladium.

Here is a look at his life and career in pictures.

Comedians Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe promote their 1979 Christmas show with guests including Des O’Connor. Credit: PA

Des O’Connor with Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise Credit: PA

Des O’Connor with Eric Morecambe, in the Wellington Hospital, London in 1978 Credit: PA

Jimmy Tarbuck, Des O’Connor, Ernie Wise and Bruce Forsyth at the London Palladium, performing in a show in memory of Eric Morecambe. Credit: PA

Des O’Connor with Doreen Wise and Joan Morecambe, widows of the comedians Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe Credit: left

A line-up of the stars for the 1983 ITV schedule, including Eric Morecambe, and Sarah Kennedy – with a cardboard cut-out of Des O’Connor. Credit: PA

With his wife Gillian and children Tracy-Jane, six, and Samantha, four, at Heathrow Airport in 1968 Credit: PA

Outside the London Palladium in 2011 with his family Credit: PA

Receiving a CBE for services to entertainment and broadcasting from the Queen in 2008 Credit: PA

Des O'Connor with his daughters Samantha and Karen, wife Jodie, son Adam and daughter Kristina, receiving his CBE at Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

Des O’Connor worked with Melanie Sykes on an afternoon ITV show Credit: ITV/PA

With his Special Achievement Award at the National Television Awards in 2001 Credit: PA