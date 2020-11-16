The world's eyes were on them as they sat down to be interviewed for the first time as an engaged couple.

Prince William and Kate Middleton (as she was known back then) were pushed into the spotlight as they announced their engagement - 10 years ago - on November 16, 2010.

They were happy, relaxed and in good spirits as they spoke to ITV News Presenter Tom Bradby, knowing millions would be tuning in to find out the when, how, and where of the engagement.

William explains he proposed during a trip away to Kenya, as Kate jokes "it was very romantic, there's a true romantic in there."

And she replied the answer was "of course, yes."