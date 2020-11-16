The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 213, while a further 21,363 cases have been confirmed.

The latest figures, as of 9am on Monday, mean 52,147 people in total have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

Overall 1,390,681 people in the UK have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Earlier, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there have been an average of 413 deaths a day in the last week, an increase from 332 a week ago.

He told the coronavirus press briefing on Monday the average number of new daily cases in the UK is now 25,329, compared to 22,443 last week.

There are currently 14,915 Covid patients in hospital across the country, whereas there were 13,025 seven days ago.

Here are the latest figures from each UK nation:

Wales

There have been a further 892 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 67,106.

Public Health Wales reported another two deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,209.

Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed Scotland has recorded six deaths from coronavirus and 717 positive cases in the past 24 hours.

England

A further 190 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 36,512, NHS England said on Monday.

Patients were aged between 29 and 100. All except three, aged between 65 and 90, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between October 19 and November 15.

One other death was reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Northern Ireland

A further 14 coronavirus-related deaths were record, bringing the death toll to 869.

Additionally, 331 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.