Boris Johnson has been forced into self-isolation after hosting a meeting with northern Tory MPs in 10 Downing Street.

Along with the prime minister, all six MPs who attended the meeting are in isolation, as well two aides, after one of the MPs - Lee Anderson, the representative for Ashfield - tested positive for coronavirus.

The other MPs who attended the Thursday meeting are Great Grimsby MP Lia Nici, South Ribble's Katherine Fletcher, Warrington South MP Andy Carter, Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith and Chris Clarkson, the MP for Heywood & Middleton.

The aides in self-isolation have not been identified but Number 10 confirmed neither are Lee Cain or Dominic Cummings, two of the PM's staff who resigned this week.

Mr Johnson's official spokesperson said: "The MP who tested positive for coronavirus provided full details to NHS Test and Trace and then NHS Test and Trace contacted the prime minister with an email."

Mr Anderson said on Facebook that he attended the meeting without symptoms on Thursday, began experiencing coronavirus symptoms on Friday and, after being tested on Saturday, received a positive result on Sunday morning.

Downing Street has insisted the meeting took place with social distancing being observed and that Number 10 is a Covid-secure workplace.

Mr Johnson posted a video after being told to self-isolate, saying he's "bursting with antibodies" and "fit as a butcher's dog".

But critics have questioned why Mr Johnson decided to host a meeting in person, given that so many meetings take place these days remotely, but his spokesperson did not provide an explanation.

Asked about a photograph showing Mr Johnson and infected Mr Anderson standing less than two metres apart, the spokesperson said: "They are stood side-by-side, rather than face-to-face.

"I wasn't present in the room myself but just to repeat the two points: Number 10 is a Covid-secure workplace and also social distancing was observed in the meeting."

Several Tory MPs who weren't in the meeting have subsequently confirmed they've been instructed to self-isolate though it is not yet clear if each case relates to Mr Anderson's positive test.

Maria Miller, the MP for Basingstoke, who sat next to Mr Anderson in a debate on Wednesday, is also in self-isolation.

As is Redcar MP Jacob Young, Stockton South MP Matt Vickers, and Crewe and Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan.