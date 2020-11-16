Fix Your Bike £50 vouchers are back - and here's how to get one

A second batch of £50 bike repair vouchers are being released four months after "extreme" demand for the scheme crashed the application website.

People in England and Wales who wish to get an old bike fixed and made roadworthy once again can apply for one of 50,000 additional vouchers from November 16.

Cyclists who want to benefit from the initiative must register on the fixyourbikevoucherscheme.est.org.uk website.

The scheme was so popular when the first batch of vouchers were released in July that the website crashed, with “extreme volumes of traffic” blamed for the issues.

A total of up to half a million vouchers will be released through the £25 million scheme, which is part of Boris Johnson’s £2 billion plan to boost active travel.

The vouchers will normally cover the cost of a standard service and replacement of a basic component such as an inner tube or cable.

Boris Johnson launching the scheme earlier this year. Credit: PA

Graham Stapleton, chief executive of retailer Halfords, which is participating in the initiative, said: “When the Government launched the Fix Your Bike voucher scheme in July, we helped repair thousands of bikes.

“This campaign means that many who might not be able to afford to get their bike fixed can now bring theirs back to a roadworthy condition.

“Getting more people back on their bikes helps to relieve pressure on public transport when many are unsure about making essential journeys, whilst also promoting cycling to improve health.”