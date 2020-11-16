For the first time ever, a British prime minister will face questions at PMQs while appearing in the House of Commons virtually, Downing Street has confirmed.

Officials had been working on how Boris Johnson could appear in the chamber this Wednesday after being forced to self-isolate following contact with an MP who subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday Number 10 confirmed he would take questions virtually.

The prime minister's official spokesman said: "Our firm intention is that that will happen but we are just speaking with the parliamentary authorities on the details."

When Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was forced into self-isolation in September, he remained at home and deputy Angela Rayner stepped in.

Some ministers faced questions in the Commons while appearing virtually in the first lockdown, but with the relaxation of restrictions, virtual proceedings were scrapped.

The number of MPs in the chamber at any one time has been restricted during the coronavirus crisis.

MPs are also given a number of minutes to enter and leave the Commons chamber between Parliamentary situations as part of social-distancing guidelines.

Members of Parliament can also take part in regular parliamentary question and answer sessions by virtual appearances.

The prime minister, who was admitted to intensive care with coronavirus in April, is "well" and does not have any symptoms of the virus, according to a Number 10 spokesman.

Mr Johnson was advised to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace following a 35-minute meeting with a small group of MPs in Downing Street on Thursday morning, including MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson.