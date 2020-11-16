Wrexham football club supporters have overwhelmingly voted for Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to takeover the club from its members.

Fans of the National League club voted to back the takeover, with 98.6% of those who responded voting in favour.

In a video released on the club's Twitter channel celebrating the takeover, the two Hollywood stars make a bizarre pitch for the football club's sponsor - Ifor Williams Trailers.

"Why are Rob and I pitching a north Waleon [sic] trailer manufacturing?" Reynolds asks.

"Well we've just became owners of Wrexham Association Football Club and they're our team sponsor," McElhenney adds.

"You may have never heard of Wrexham, the racehorse ground, or Ifor Williams but you will, so to the Wrexham Supporters Trust, thank you, for your faith and and trust in us."

The actors said told supporters they want to make Wrexham a "global force" in a Zoom meeting on Sunday.

Reynolds said: "This is the third-oldest club on the planet and we don't see why it can't have a global appeal."

"We want Wrexham to be a global force."

Deadpool star Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's McElhenney issued a 'mission statement' after the virtual-meeting on Sunday in which they said their goal was to "grow the team", make a positive difference to the wider Wrexham community, and to always beat rivals Chester.

Supporters backed their vision and voted for all three resolutions.

Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can.

In a statement, the club said: "Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation – the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST."