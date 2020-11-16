'Vaccine on its own won't end Covid pandemic,' director general of WHO warns

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that a coronavirus vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic as the virus will still have "room to move".

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the global health body’s executive board meeting: “Since the beginning of the pandemic, we knew that a vaccine would be essential for bringing the pandemic under control.

“But it’s important to emphasise that a vaccine will complement the other tools we have, not replace them. A vaccine on its own will not end the pandemic."

He said with limited supplies initially, health workers, older people and other at-risk populations will be prioritised.

"That will hopefully reduce the number of deaths and enable health systems to cope," he said.

"But that will still leave the virus with a lot of room to move – surveillance will need to continue; people will still need to be tested, isolated and cared for; contacts will still need to be traced and quarantined; communities will still need to be engaged, and individuals will still need to be careful.

"We still have a long road to travel."

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said a vaccine by itself will not 'end the pandemic' on its own. Credit: PA

His comments come as it was announced the UK secured five million doses of the US's Moderna coronavirus vaccine which is said to be 94.5% effective.

It comes days after Pfizer reported the launch of its 90% effective jab.

Chief scientist at the WHO Dr Soumya Swaminathan described the Moderna vaccine trial results as “quite encouraging” but said it will be "at least two months" before the jab can reach the stage of being submitted to regulatory agencies for approval.

She said: “There are many, many questions still remaining about the duration of protection, the impact on severe disease, the impact on different sub-populations, especially the elderly, as well as the adverse effects beyond a certain period of time.

"There are practical considerations like the need for cold storage, the number of doses of vaccine that will be required, the number of doses that may be available early in 2021.

"We are looking forward to getting results in the coming weeks from the other vaccine trials that are currently in progress."